Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)’s traded shares were 0.44 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.52, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.57% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the BOWL share is $14.31, that puts it down -14.3 from that peak though still a striking 44.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.96. The company’s market capitalization is $2.03B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 635.30K shares over the past three months.

Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BOWL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.05.

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) trade information

Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) registered a -1.57% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.57% in intraday trading to $12.52 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.71%, and it has moved by 9.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 25.83%. The short interest in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) is 6.82 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.00, which implies an increase of 26.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, BOWL is trading at a discount of -43.77% off the target high and -27.8% off the low.

Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bowlero Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) shares have gone up 9.54% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -23.21% against 17.90.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $193.9 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $201.5 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 70.20% in 2022.

BOWL Dividends

Bowlero Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on September 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)’s Major holders

Bowlero Corp. insiders own 7.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.26%, with the float percentage being 99.32%. Atairos Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 75 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 63.43 million shares (or 57.05% of all shares), a total value of $675.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.4 million shares, is of Soros Fund Management LLC’s that is approximately 8.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $100.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Leisure & Entertainment ETF and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Leisure & Entertainment ETF owns about 3.01 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.70 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $31.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.93 million, or about 0.84% of the stock, which is worth about $9.89 million.