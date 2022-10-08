Boom Or Bust? Where Will Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)’s traded shares were 0.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $24.45, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.59% or -$0.91. The 52-week high for the SGRY share is $63.87, that puts it down -161.23 from that peak though still a striking 4.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.33. The company’s market capitalization is $2.33B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 478.37K shares over the past three months.

Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. SGRY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) trade information

Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) registered a -3.59% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.59% in intraday trading to $24.45 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.49%, and it has moved by -15.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -41.17%. The short interest in Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) is 4.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.56 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $54.56, which implies an increase of 55.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $34.00 and $72.00 respectively. As a result, SGRY is trading at a discount of -194.48% off the target high and -39.06% off the low.

Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Surgery Partners Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) shares have gone down -54.02% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1,900.00% against 2.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $618.98 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $641.27 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $538.3 million and $545.85 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 15.00% and then jump by 17.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -50.50%. While earnings are projected to return 64.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 30.40% per annum.

SGRY Dividends

Surgery Partners Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 31 and November 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)’s Major holders

Surgery Partners Inc. insiders own 1.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.11%, with the float percentage being 103.88%. Bain Capital Investors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 228 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 49.06 million shares (or 54.57% of all shares), a total value of $2.7 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.88 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 13.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $653.87 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) shares are Fidelity Balanced Fund and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Balanced Fund owns about 2.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $97.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.47 million, or about 2.74% of the stock, which is worth about $126.24 million.