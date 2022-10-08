Boom Or Bust? Where Will Cantaloupe Inc. (NASDAQ: CTLP) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, Cantaloupe Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)’s traded shares were 0.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.96. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.54% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the CTLP share is $13.25, that puts it down -305.2 from that peak though still a striking -2.45% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.35. The company’s market capitalization is $236.78M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 226.50K shares over the past three months.

Cantaloupe Inc. (CTLP) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. CTLP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Cantaloupe Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) trade information

Cantaloupe Inc. (CTLP) registered a -3.54% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.54% in intraday trading to $3.27 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.03%, and it has moved by -40.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -71.04%. The short interest in Cantaloupe Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) is 1.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.65 day(s) to cover.

Cantaloupe Inc. (CTLP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cantaloupe Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cantaloupe Inc. (CTLP) shares have gone down -47.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 366.67% against 5.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -125.00% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $56.34 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $53.69 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.50%. While earnings are projected to return 78.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 25.00% per annum.

CTLP Dividends

Cantaloupe Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cantaloupe Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)’s Major holders

Cantaloupe Inc. insiders own 7.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.23%, with the float percentage being 82.07%. Hudson Executive Capital, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 175 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 12.1 million shares (or 17.02% of all shares), a total value of $81.93 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.21 million shares, is of Ardsley Advisory Partners’s that is approximately 7.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $35.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cantaloupe Inc. (CTLP) shares are Wasatch Microcap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Wasatch Microcap Fund owns about 2.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.64 million, or about 2.31% of the stock, which is worth about $11.13 million.