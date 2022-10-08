Boom Or Bust: Where Does SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPRC) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC)’s traded shares were 0.45 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.97, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.06% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the SPRC share is $8.15, that puts it down -740.21 from that peak though still a striking 37.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.61. The company’s market capitalization is $3.42M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.27 million shares over the past three months.

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) trade information

SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) registered a 1.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.06% in intraday trading to $0.97 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.57%, and it has moved by 34.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.28%. The short interest in SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) is 73640.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.38 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.00, which implies an increase of 95.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, SPRC is trading at a discount of -1961.86% off the target high and -1961.86% off the low.

SPRC Dividends

SciSparc Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC)’s Major holders

SciSparc Ltd. insiders own 6.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.46%, with the float percentage being 1.56%.