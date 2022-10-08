As The Stock Falls By -98.14% Year-To-Date, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2022

During the last session, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA)’s traded shares were 0.48 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.32, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.92% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the CNXA share is $31.50, that puts it down -9743.75 from that peak though still a striking 9.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.29. The company’s market capitalization is $4.42M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.01 million shares, and the average trade volume was 610.32K shares over the past three months.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) trade information

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) registered a -11.92% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.92% in intraday trading to $0.32 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.88%, and it has moved by -61.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -99.04%. The short interest in Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) is 13860.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.12 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -86.20% in 2022.

CNXA Dividends

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA)’s Major holders

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. insiders own 39.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.00%, with the float percentage being 0.00%.