Applied Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ: APLD) At $1.55 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, Applied Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:APLD)’s traded shares were 0.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 5.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.32% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the APLD share is $34.20, that puts it down -2106.45 from that peak though still a striking 45.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.85. The company’s market capitalization is $137.50M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.03 million shares over the past three months.

Applied Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:APLD) trade information

Applied Blockchain Inc. (APLD) registered a -4.32% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.32% in intraday trading to $1.55 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.82%, and it has moved by -25.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.58%. The short interest in Applied Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:APLD) is 0.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.03 day(s) to cover.

Applied Blockchain Inc. (APLD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Applied Blockchain Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Applied Blockchain Inc. (APLD) shares have gone down -91.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 123.08% against 13.00.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.61 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.98 million by the end of Aug 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.90%. While earnings are projected to return 102.40% in 2022.

APLD Dividends

Applied Blockchain Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Applied Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:APLD)’s Major holders

Applied Blockchain Inc. insiders own 27.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.94%, with the float percentage being 2.67%. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.59 million shares (or 1.60% of all shares), a total value of $1.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.24 million shares, is of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s that is approximately 0.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Applied Blockchain Inc. (APLD) shares are Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 1.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.1 million, or about 0.10% of the stock, which is worth about $0.11 million.