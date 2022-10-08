American Public Education Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI)’s Stock Is Down -63.24% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2022

During the last session, American Public Education Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)’s traded shares were 0.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.59. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.75, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.02% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the APEI share is $26.66, that puts it down -173.44 from that peak though still a striking 19.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.82. The company’s market capitalization is $185.74M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 225.89K shares over the past three months.

American Public Education Inc. (APEI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. APEI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.05.

American Public Education Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) trade information

American Public Education Inc. (APEI) registered a -1.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.02% in intraday trading to $9.75 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.67%, and it has moved by 11.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.24%. The short interest in American Public Education Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) is 0.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.67, which implies an increase of 47.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, APEI is trading at a discount of -156.41% off the target high and -53.85% off the low.

American Public Education Inc. (APEI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that American Public Education Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. American Public Education Inc. (APEI) shares have gone down -55.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -696.91% against -7.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 66.70% this quarter and then jump 1,500.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 47.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $152.12 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $151.24 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -8.20%. While earnings are projected to return -22.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

APEI Dividends

American Public Education Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

American Public Education Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)’s Major holders

American Public Education Inc. insiders own 2.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 105.10%, with the float percentage being 107.65%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 177 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.12 million shares (or 16.55% of all shares), a total value of $66.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.85 million shares, is of Redwood Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 9.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $39.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of American Public Education Inc. (APEI) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.3 million, or about 6.89% of the stock, which is worth about $27.58 million.