Ameresco Inc. (NYSE: AMRC)’s Stock Is Up 3.40% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2022

During the last session, Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)’s traded shares were 0.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.15. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $61.71, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.22% or -$4.09. The 52-week high for the AMRC share is $101.86, that puts it down -65.06 from that peak though still a striking 34.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $40.73. The company’s market capitalization is $3.07B, and the average trade volume was 327.60K shares over the past three months.

Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. AMRC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.44.

Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) trade information

Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) registered a -6.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.22% in intraday trading to $61.71 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.18%, and it has moved by -17.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 3.40%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $73.75, which implies an increase of 16.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $62.00 and $86.00 respectively. As a result, AMRC is trading at a discount of -39.36% off the target high and -0.47% off the low.

Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ameresco Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) shares have gone down -18.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 26.49% against 17.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 29.40% this quarter and then jump 34.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 52.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $521.97 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $432.8 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 39.10%. While earnings are projected to return 22.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 27.20% per annum.

AMRC Dividends

Ameresco Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 31 and November 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)’s Major holders

Ameresco Inc. insiders own 7.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.36%, with the float percentage being 99.57%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 320 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.8 million shares (or 8.27% of all shares), a total value of $222.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.37 million shares, is of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company’s that is approximately 7.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $188.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) shares are GMO Resources Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that GMO Resources Fund owns about 0.99 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.92 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $58.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.89 million, or about 2.62% of the stock, which is worth about $70.41 million.