Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) Stock Jumped 12.55% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the last session, Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)’s traded shares were 0.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.48. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.97, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.58% or -$0.95. The 52-week high for the ATEC share is $14.00, that puts it down -56.08 from that peak though still a striking 36.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.73. The company’s market capitalization is $935.57M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 637.59K shares over the past three months.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) trade information

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) registered a -9.58% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.58% in intraday trading to $8.97 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.63%, and it has moved by 12.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -27.43%. The short interest in Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) is 5.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.00, which implies an increase of 43.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.50 and $22.50 respectively. As a result, ATEC is trading at a discount of -150.84% off the target high and -5.91% off the low.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Alphatec Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) shares have gone down -28.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 9.33% against -3.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 25.60% this quarter and then jump 32.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 30.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $78.09 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $79.2 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.30%. While earnings are projected to return -27.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 12.00% per annum.

ATEC Dividends

Alphatec Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)’s Major holders

Alphatec Holdings Inc. insiders own 33.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.07%, with the float percentage being 83.71%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 227 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.94 million shares (or 4.86% of all shares), a total value of $56.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.59 million shares, is of Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C)’s that is approximately 3.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $41.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) shares are Janus Henderson Venture Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Janus Henderson Venture Fund owns about 1.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.8 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.8 million, or about 1.77% of the stock, which is worth about $20.71 million.