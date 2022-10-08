After A 33.94% Jump In The Last Week, Does Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)’s traded shares were 0.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.57. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.80, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.76% or -$0.25. The 52-week high for the AMPY share is $9.86, that puts it down -12.05 from that peak though still a striking 70.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.60. The company’s market capitalization is $324.98M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 581.19K shares over the past three months.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) trade information

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) registered a -2.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.76% in intraday trading to $8.80 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 33.94%, and it has moved by 23.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 158.82%. The short interest in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) is 1.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.67 day(s) to cover.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 69.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $93.05 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.10%. While earnings are projected to return 93.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

AMPY Dividends

Amplify Energy Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)’s Major holders

Amplify Energy Corp. insiders own 1.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.74%, with the float percentage being 44.19%. Lasry, Marc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 132 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.56 million shares (or 6.68% of all shares), a total value of $22.54 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.29 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $20.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.77 million, or about 2.01% of the stock, which is worth about $6.77 million.