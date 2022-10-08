A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN)

During the last session, Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN)’s traded shares were 0.66 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.60, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.09% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the CYBN share is $2.36, that puts it down -293.33 from that peak though still a striking 35.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.39. The company’s market capitalization is $102.68M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.97 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.19 million shares over the past three months.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) trade information

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) registered a -6.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.09% in intraday trading to $0.60 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 24.15%, and it has moved by -33.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -71.66%. The short interest in Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) is 2.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.95 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.26, which implies an increase of 90.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.78 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, CYBN is trading at a discount of -1566.67% off the target high and -30.0% off the low.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cybin Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cybin Inc. (CYBN) shares have gone down -24.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 15.63% against 1.90.

While earnings are projected to return -25.50% in 2022.

CYBN Dividends

Cybin Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN)’s Major holders

Cybin Inc. insiders own 22.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.86%, with the float percentage being 14.05%. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 61 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 10.52 million shares (or 6.34% of all shares), a total value of $8.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.53 million shares, is of Perry Creek Capital, LP’s that is approximately 0.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cybin Inc. (CYBN) shares are AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF owns about 1.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.59 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.96 million, or about 0.58% of the stock, which is worth about $0.54 million.