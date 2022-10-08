1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) Have Dropped -74.75% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)’s traded shares were 0.8 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.90, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.38% or -$0.27. The 52-week high for the FLWS share is $35.72, that puts it down -505.42 from that peak though still a striking 1.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.83. The company’s market capitalization is $379.67M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 690.32K shares over the past three months.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) trade information

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) registered a -4.38% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.38% in intraday trading to $5.90 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.09%, and it has moved by -13.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -80.64%. The short interest in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) is 2.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.85 day(s) to cover.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) shares have gone down -53.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -10.00% against 6.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -170.00% this quarter and then drop -32.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $295.77 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $916.49 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -7.00%. While earnings are projected to return -74.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

FLWS Dividends

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 26 and October 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)’s Major holders

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. insiders own 35.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.91%, with the float percentage being 106.96%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 204 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.35 million shares (or 8.99% of all shares), a total value of $19.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.88 million shares, is of Silvercrest Asset Management Group, LLC’s that is approximately 5.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $11.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.4 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.6 million, or about 1.61% of the stock, which is worth about $3.54 million.