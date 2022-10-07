Will Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)’s traded shares were 1.18 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.37, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.47% or $0.25. The 52-week high for the PLTK share is $30.00, that puts it down -189.3 from that peak though still a striking 10.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.30. The company’s market capitalization is $4.41B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.70 million shares over the past three months.

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. PLTK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.19.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) trade information

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) registered a 2.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.47% in intraday trading to $10.37 this Thursday, 10/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.13%, and it has moved by 2.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -62.24%. The short interest in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) is 10.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.72 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.92, which implies an increase of 42.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $31.00 respectively. As a result, PLTK is trading at a discount of -198.94% off the target high and 13.21% off the low.

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Playtika Holding Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) shares have gone down -45.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -9.64% against 10.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $678.71 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $682.13 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 30.60%. While earnings are projected to return 215.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 0.31% per annum.

PLTK Dividends

Playtika Holding Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)’s Major holders

Playtika Holding Corp. insiders own 83.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.46%, with the float percentage being 121.83%. Capital Research Global Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 232 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 7.79 million shares (or 1.89% of all shares), a total value of $150.63 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.26 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 1.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $121.03 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) shares are Amcap Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Amcap Fund owns about 4.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $55.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.99 million, or about 0.72% of the stock, which is worth about $57.77 million.