Why Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the recent session, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)’s traded shares were 1.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.64. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $31.36, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.76% or -$0.89. The 52-week high for the WBA share is $55.00, that puts it down -75.38 from that peak though still a striking 0.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $31.23. The company’s market capitalization is $28.01B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.63 million shares over the past three months.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.10. WBA has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 16 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) trade information

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) registered a -2.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.76% in intraday trading to $31.36 this Thursday, 10/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.22%, and it has moved by -10.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -31.25%. The short interest in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) is 27.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.61 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $40.78, which implies an increase of 23.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $32.00 and $49.00 respectively. As a result, WBA is trading at a discount of -56.25% off the target high and -2.04% off the low.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) shares have gone down -27.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -5.46% against -18.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -33.30% this quarter and then drop -29.20% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $32.09 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $33.39 billion by the end of Nov 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -9.70%. While earnings are projected to return 2.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 0.88% per annum.

WBA Dividends

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is 1.92, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.95 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)’s Major holders

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. insiders own 17.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.94%, with the float percentage being 72.49%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,704 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 59.0 million shares (or 6.83% of all shares), a total value of $2.64 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 57.75 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.59 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 19.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $892.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15.68 million, or about 1.81% of the stock, which is worth about $701.87 million.