What Will F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV) Be Like After It Drops -356.67% From Its Highs?

During the last session, F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV)’s traded shares were 1.29 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.60, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.83% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the FXLV share is $16.44, that puts it down -356.67 from that peak though still a striking 78.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.79. The company’s market capitalization is $245.48M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.37 million shares over the past three months.

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. FXLV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.14.

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) trade information

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) registered a -0.83% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.83% in intraday trading to $3.60 this Thursday, 10/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 64.38%, and it has moved by 44.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -76.67%. The short interest in F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) is 2.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.33 day(s) to cover.

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that F45 Training Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) shares have gone down -66.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 63.21% against -3.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 113.50% this quarter and then jump 110.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 72.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $50.17 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $57.66 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $26.83 million and $27.18 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 87.00% and then jump by 112.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -580.60% in 2022.

FXLV Dividends

F45 Training Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV)’s Major holders

F45 Training Holdings Inc. insiders own 50.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.31%, with the float percentage being 98.39%. Kennedy Lewis Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 123 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 10.53 million shares (or 11.11% of all shares), a total value of $112.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.5 million shares, is of L1 Capital Pty Ltd’s that is approximately 6.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $69.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) shares are MFS New Discovery Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that MFS New Discovery Fund owns about 1.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.44 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.96 million, or about 1.02% of the stock, which is worth about $10.31 million.