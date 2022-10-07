What To Expect As WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) Delivers An -61.18% Gain In 6 Months

During the last session, WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)’s traded shares were 7.79 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 64.29% or $1.08. The 52-week high for the MAPS share is $14.89, that puts it down -439.49 from that peak though still a striking 42.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.59. The company’s market capitalization is $421.04M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.02 million shares over the past three months.

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. MAPS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) trade information

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) registered a 64.29% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 64.29% in intraday trading to $2.76 this Thursday, 10/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 63.31%, and it has moved by 12.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -78.96%. The short interest in WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) is 2.96 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.96 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.80, which implies an increase of 42.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.20 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, MAPS is trading at a discount of -153.62% off the target high and -15.94% off the low.

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that WM Technology Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) shares have gone down -61.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 16.67% against 13.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 34.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $62 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $67.66 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $46.93 million and $50.88 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 32.10% and then jump by 33.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 152.70% in 2022.

MAPS Dividends

WM Technology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)’s Major holders

WM Technology Inc. insiders own 19.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.64%, with the float percentage being 61.79%. Senvest Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 118 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.78 million shares (or 6.71% of all shares), a total value of $45.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.69 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $36.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF owns about 3.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24.61 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.56 million, or about 1.81% of the stock, which is worth about $5.14 million.