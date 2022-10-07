United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the recent session, United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X)’s traded shares were 1.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.16. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $19.30, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.66% or -$0.32. The 52-week high for the X share is $39.25, that puts it down -103.37 from that peak though still a striking 14.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.41. The company’s market capitalization is $4.76B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 14.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.92 million shares over the past three months.

United States Steel Corporation (X) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. X has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.93.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) trade information

United States Steel Corporation (X) registered a -1.66% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.66% in intraday trading to $19.30 this Thursday, 10/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.83%, and it has moved by -15.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -4.29%. The short interest in United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) is 37.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.23 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.59, which implies an increase of 21.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $37.00 respectively. As a result, X is trading at a discount of -91.71% off the target high and 6.74% off the low.

United States Steel Corporation (X) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that United States Steel Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. United States Steel Corporation (X) shares have gone down -45.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -26.85% against -7.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -64.00% this quarter and then drop -77.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.88 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.22 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.79 billion and $5.62 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -15.80% and then drop by -24.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 48.80%. While earnings are projected to return 351.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 8.00% per annum.

X Dividends

United States Steel Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 26 and October 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for United States Steel Corporation is 0.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.02 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X)’s Major holders

United States Steel Corporation insiders own 1.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.69%, with the float percentage being 83.65%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 570 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 24.06 million shares (or 10.14% of all shares), a total value of $460.64 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.9 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $438.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of United States Steel Corporation (X) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 7.65 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $146.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.9 million, or about 2.91% of the stock, which is worth about $132.18 million.