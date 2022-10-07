Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s traded shares were 61.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.77. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.20, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.67% or $0.2. The 52-week high for the RIG share is $5.56, that puts it down -73.75 from that peak though still a striking 27.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.32. The company’s market capitalization is $2.27B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 34.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 20.87 million shares over the past three months.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) trade information

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) registered a 6.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.67% in intraday trading to $3.20 this Thursday, 10/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 29.03%, and it has moved by -10.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -14.21%. The short interest in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) is 66.92 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.91, which implies an increase of 34.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.25 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, RIG is trading at a discount of -150.0% off the target high and -1.56% off the low.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Transocean Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Transocean Ltd. (RIG) shares have gone down -27.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 24.32% against 44.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $692.32 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $685.4 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $656 million and $626 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.50% and then jump by 9.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -19.60%. While earnings are projected to return -0.80% in 2022.

RIG Dividends

Transocean Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s Major holders

Transocean Ltd. insiders own 7.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.22%, with the float percentage being 63.05%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 419 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 52.71 million shares (or 7.74% of all shares), a total value of $240.86 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 47.39 million shares, is of Primecap Management Company’s that is approximately 6.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $216.59 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Transocean Ltd. (RIG) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF owns about 33.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $110.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16.2 million, or about 2.38% of the stock, which is worth about $74.04 million.