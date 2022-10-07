The Future Belongs To Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)’s traded shares were 33.93 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.60, reflecting an intraday gain of 38.30% or $0.72. The 52-week high for the MOTS share is $16.00, that puts it down -515.38 from that peak though still a striking 33.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.72. The company’s market capitalization is $7.44M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.08 million shares, and the average trade volume was 567.20K shares over the past three months.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) trade information

Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS) registered a 38.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 38.30% in intraday trading to $2.60 this Thursday, 10/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.96%, and it has moved by -18.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -79.57%. The short interest in Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) is 0.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.7 day(s) to cover.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Motus GI Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS) shares have gone down -61.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 6.25% against -2.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -0.50% this quarter and then drop -10.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 237.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $190k as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $380k by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -0.80%. While earnings are projected to return 10.40% in 2022.

MOTS Dividends

Motus GI Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 10 and November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)’s Major holders

Motus GI Holdings Inc. insiders own 4.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.21%, with the float percentage being 6.48%. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 24 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 90027.0 shares (or 0.16% of all shares), a total value of $0.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 24386.0 shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 23051.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10938.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $61121.0.