The $32.61 Value Of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the recent session, Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)’s traded shares were 1.02 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.64. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $32.61, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.83% or $0.27. The 52-week high for the AR share is $48.80, that puts it down -49.65 from that peak though still a striking 52.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.38. The company’s market capitalization is $9.83B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.57 million shares over the past three months.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. AR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.91.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) trade information

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) registered a 0.83% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.83% in intraday trading to $32.61 this Thursday, 10/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.63%, and it has moved by -14.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 63.75%. The short interest in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) is 23.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.23 day(s) to cover.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Antero Resources Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Antero Resources Corporation (AR) shares have gone up 2.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 357.64% against 29.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 905.30% this quarter and then jump 332.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 34.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.8 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.82 billion by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 26.80%. While earnings are projected to return 87.00% in 2022.

AR Dividends

Antero Resources Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 25 and October 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)’s Major holders

Antero Resources Corporation insiders own 10.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.56%, with the float percentage being 93.02%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 466 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 33.44 million shares (or 10.92% of all shares), a total value of $1.02 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26.73 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $816.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Antero Resources Corporation (AR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 7.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $237.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.84 million, or about 2.23% of the stock, which is worth about $293.34 million.