Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA): Can A Stock That’s Down -32.40% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the recent session, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s traded shares were 18.7 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.14. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $230.91, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.03% or -$7.22. The 52-week high for the TSLA share is $414.50, that puts it down -79.51 from that peak though still a striking 10.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $206.86. The company’s market capitalization is $754.50B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 74.74 million shares, and the average trade volume was 74.98 million shares over the past three months.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. TSLA has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 42 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 24 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $3.08.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) trade information

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) registered a -3.03% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.03% in intraday trading to $230.91 this Thursday, 10/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.22%, and it has moved by -16.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -8.73%. The short interest in Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is 23.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $311.65, which implies an increase of 25.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $83.33 and $530.00 respectively. As a result, TSLA is trading at a discount of -129.53% off the target high and 63.91% off the low.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tesla Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tesla Inc. (TSLA) shares have gone down -31.69% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 78.32% against 9.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 65.60% this quarter and then jump 43.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 57.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $22.52 billion as predicted by 21 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 21 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $26.19 billion by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 48.60%. While earnings are projected to return 669.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 55.09% per annum.

TSLA Dividends

Tesla Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 18 and October 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s Major holders

Tesla Inc. insiders own 17.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.85%, with the float percentage being 51.75%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3,347 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 65.17 million shares (or 6.24% of all shares), a total value of $70.23 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 55.24 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $59.53 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 23.87 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25.72 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18.32 million, or about 1.75% of the stock, which is worth about $19.74 billion.