Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX: SVM) Investing Potential Is $2.76

During the last session, Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM)’s traded shares were 1.79 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.95. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.15% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the SVM share is $4.76, that puts it down -72.46 from that peak though still a striking 27.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.99. The company’s market capitalization is $474.64M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.62 million shares over the past three months.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM) trade information

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) registered a 4.15% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.15% in intraday trading to $2.76 this Thursday, 10/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 22.67%, and it has moved by 19.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -28.68%. The short interest in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM) is 1.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.10, which implies an increase of 45.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.80 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, SVM is trading at a discount of -262.32% off the target high and -1.45% off the low.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Silvercorp Metals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) shares have gone down -22.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -37.93% against 16.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -3.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $61.9 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $58.6 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -7.60%. While earnings are projected to return -34.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

SVM Dividends

Silvercorp Metals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Silvercorp Metals Inc. is 0.03, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.91 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM)’s Major holders

Silvercorp Metals Inc. insiders own 4.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.38%, with the float percentage being 36.98%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 159 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 18.74 million shares (or 10.59% of all shares), a total value of $67.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.22 million shares, is of ETF Managers Group, LLC’s that is approximately 2.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $18.9 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 9.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $23.27 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.66 million, or about 4.33% of the stock, which is worth about $18.99 million.