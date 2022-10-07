Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH) Is Decrease -23.41%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the last session, Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)’s traded shares were 5.53 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.80, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.08% or $0.19. The 52-week high for the POSH share is $27.34, that puts it down -53.6 from that peak though still a striking 49.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.97. The company’s market capitalization is $1.27B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.94 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.88 million shares over the past three months.

Poshmark Inc. (POSH) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. POSH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.27.

Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) trade information

Poshmark Inc. (POSH) registered a 1.08% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.08% in intraday trading to $17.80 this Thursday, 10/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 24.82%, and it has moved by 60.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -23.41%. The short interest in Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) is 4.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.75 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.25, which implies a decrease of -24.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, POSH is trading at a discount of -1.12% off the target high and 38.2% off the low.

Poshmark Inc. (POSH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Poshmark Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Poshmark Inc. (POSH) shares have gone up 41.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 24.44% against -15.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -575.00% this quarter and then drop -188.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $87.38 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $88.18 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -59.40% in 2022.

POSH Dividends

Poshmark Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)’s Major holders

Poshmark Inc. insiders own 2.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 108.13%, with the float percentage being 110.51%. Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited is the largest shareholder of the company, while 174 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.97 million shares (or 11.15% of all shares), a total value of $75.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.01 million shares, is of MV Management XI, L.L.C.’s that is approximately 9.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $50.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Poshmark Inc. (POSH) shares are Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd owns about 1.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.59 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.1 million, or about 2.05% of the stock, which is worth about $13.92 million.