Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE: PR) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR)’s traded shares were 8.0 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.68. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.04, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.12% or $0.44. The 52-week high for the PR share is $9.70, that puts it down -7.3 from that peak though still a striking 43.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.08. The company’s market capitalization is $4.97B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.74 million shares over the past three months.

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. PR has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR) trade information

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) registered a 5.12% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.12% in intraday trading to $9.04 this Thursday, 10/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 34.72%, and it has moved by 19.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 32.94%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.46, which implies an increase of 13.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.50 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, PR is trading at a discount of -43.81% off the target high and 28.1% off the low.

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Permian Resources Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Permian Resources Corporation (PR) shares have gone up 6.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 194.20% against 30.00.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.40%. While earnings are projected to return 118.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 6.00% per annum.

PR Dividends

Permian Resources Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR)’s Major holders