One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Minim Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM)

During the recent session, Minim Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM)’s traded shares were 6.14 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.43. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.31, reflecting an intraday gain of 46.23% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the MINM share is $1.90, that puts it down -512.9 from that peak though still a striking 35.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.20. The company’s market capitalization is $10.80M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 72040.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 324.77K shares over the past three months.

Minim Inc. (MINM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. MINM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

Minim Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) trade information

Minim Inc. (MINM) registered a 46.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 46.23% in intraday trading to $0.31 this Thursday, 10/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.23%, and it has moved by -28.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -87.67%. The short interest in Minim Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) is 0.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.69 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.00, which implies an increase of 69.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $1.00 respectively. As a result, MINM is trading at a discount of -222.58% off the target high and -222.58% off the low.

Minim Inc. (MINM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Minim Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Minim Inc. (MINM) shares have gone down -72.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -77.78% against -11.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.99 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $16.25 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.50%. While earnings are projected to return 63.70% in 2022.

MINM Dividends

Minim Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 31 and November 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Minim Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM)’s Major holders

Minim Inc. insiders own 47.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.34%, with the float percentage being 15.93%. B. Riley Financial, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 23 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.57 million shares (or 4.39% of all shares), a total value of $1.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.96 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.69 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Minim Inc. (MINM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.01 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 14155.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $7003.0.