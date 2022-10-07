Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)’s traded shares were 8.16 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.84. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $71.08, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.82% or $0.58. The 52-week high for the OXY share is $77.13, that puts it down -8.51 from that peak though still a striking 63.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.05. The company’s market capitalization is $66.38B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 25.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 24.49 million shares over the past three months.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. OXY has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 16 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.68.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) trade information

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) registered a 0.82% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.82% in intraday trading to $71.08 this Thursday, 10/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.51%, and it has moved by 7.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 120.31%. The short interest in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) is 63.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.23 day(s) to cover.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Occidental Petroleum Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) shares have gone up 25.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 326.27% against 11.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 208.00% this quarter and then jump 70.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 44.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10.17 billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.91 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.55 billion and $8.01 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 55.20% and then jump by 23.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 29.10%. While earnings are projected to return 113.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 38.18% per annum.

OXY Dividends

Occidental Petroleum Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Occidental Petroleum Corporation is 0.52, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.74 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)’s Major holders

Occidental Petroleum Corporation insiders own 0.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.90%, with the float percentage being 83.04%. Berkshire Hathaway, Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,362 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 158.55 million shares (or 16.92% of all shares), a total value of $11.23 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 98.42 million shares, is of Dodge & Cox Inc’s that is approximately 10.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $6.97 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 61.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.32 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 24.6 million, or about 2.63% of the stock, which is worth about $1.74 billion.