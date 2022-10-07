Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) On Thursday – Up 30.49% From The Lows, What’s Next?

During the last session, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)’s traded shares were 24.71 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.39% or -$0.32. The 52-week high for the NU share is $12.24, that puts it down -160.98 from that peak though still a striking 30.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.26. The company’s market capitalization is $21.94B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 30.83 million shares, and the average trade volume was 27.33 million shares over the past three months.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. NU has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) trade information

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) registered a -6.39% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.39% in intraday trading to $4.69 this Thursday, 10/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.63%, and it has moved by -5.82% in 30 days. The short interest in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) is 102.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.14 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.12, which implies an increase of 34.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.30 and $12.50 respectively. As a result, NU is trading at a discount of -166.52% off the target high and 29.64% off the low.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nu Holdings Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) shares have gone down -37.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 13.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 120.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $908.87 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $985.35 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 3.80% in 2022.

NU Dividends

Nu Holdings Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders