Now Is A Good Time To Buy Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA)

During the last session, Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s traded shares were 1.12 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.58. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.81, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.21% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the GMDA share is $4.72, that puts it down -160.77 from that peak though still a striking 18.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.47. The company’s market capitalization is $117.49M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.92 million shares, and the average trade volume was 653.20K shares over the past three months.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. GMDA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.29.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) trade information

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) registered a -3.21% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.21% in intraday trading to $1.81 this Thursday, 10/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.23%, and it has moved by -27.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -52.37%. The short interest in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) is 2.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.76 day(s) to cover.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Gamida Cell Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) shares have gone down -55.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 19.74% against 1.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 19.40% this quarter and then jump 15.20% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -10.20%. While earnings are projected to return -7.60% in 2022.

GMDA Dividends

Gamida Cell Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s Major holders

Gamida Cell Ltd. insiders own 30.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.32%, with the float percentage being 41.96%. Federated Hermes, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 72 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.13 million shares (or 8.55% of all shares), a total value of $21.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.59 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 7.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $19.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund owns about 3.57 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.67 million, or about 2.79% of the stock, which is worth about $3.65 million.