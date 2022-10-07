Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO) Is Worth Evaluating At $43.51

During the last session, Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)’s traded shares were 1.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $43.51, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.44% or -$5.62. The 52-week high for the NVRO share is $121.78, that puts it down -179.89 from that peak though still a striking 9.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $39.41. The company’s market capitalization is $1.56B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 488.25K shares over the past three months.

Nevro Corp. (NVRO) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.90. NVRO has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) trade information

Nevro Corp. (NVRO) registered a -11.44% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.44% in intraday trading to $43.51 this Thursday, 10/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.11%, and it has moved by -5.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.22%. The short interest in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) is 2.03 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $56.09, which implies an increase of 22.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $43.00 and $86.00 respectively. As a result, NVRO is trading at a discount of -97.66% off the target high and 1.17% off the low.

Nevro Corp. (NVRO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nevro Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nevro Corp. (NVRO) shares have gone down -42.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 23.08% against -3.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 96.50% this quarter and then jump 44.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $99.44 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $114.05 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $91.59 million and $102.76 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.60% and then jump by 11.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -27.60%. While earnings are projected to return -52.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 25.40% per annum.

NVRO Dividends

Nevro Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)’s Major holders

Nevro Corp. insiders own 1.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.29%, with the float percentage being 103.33%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 264 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 4.84 million shares (or 13.68% of all shares), a total value of $210.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.56 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $154.93 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nevro Corp. (NVRO) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port owns about 1.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $74.84 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.04 million, or about 2.93% of the stock, which is worth about $45.17 million.