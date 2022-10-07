Is Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the recent session, Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)’s traded shares were 6.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.97. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.95, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.48% or -$0.4. The 52-week high for the SNAP share is $79.30, that puts it down -624.2 from that peak though still a striking 14.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.34. The company’s market capitalization is $19.42B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 26.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 53.63 million shares over the past three months.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. SNAP has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 42 analysts who have looked at this stock. 26 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) trade information

Snap Inc. (SNAP) registered a -3.48% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.48% in intraday trading to $10.95 this Thursday, 10/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.38%, and it has moved by -0.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -84.48%. The short interest in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) is 49.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.6 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.14, which implies an increase of 22.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $29.00 respectively. As a result, SNAP is trading at a discount of -164.84% off the target high and 72.6% off the low.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Snap Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Snap Inc. (SNAP) shares have gone down -68.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -96.00% against 2.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -111.80% this quarter and then drop -63.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.07 billion as predicted by 33 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 33 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.31 billion by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.80%. While earnings are projected to return 51.80% in 2022.

SNAP Dividends

Snap Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 19 and October 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)’s Major holders

Snap Inc. insiders own 9.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.38%, with the float percentage being 73.14%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 990 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 120.69 million shares (or 8.65% of all shares), a total value of $4.34 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 79.85 million shares, is of Edgewood Management Company’s that is approximately 5.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.87 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Snap Inc. (SNAP) shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Edgewood Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Edgewood Growth Fd owns about 43.53 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.57 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 35.59 million, or about 2.55% of the stock, which is worth about $1.28 billion.