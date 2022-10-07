Is Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM)’s traded shares were 1.51 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.21, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.63% or -$0.46. The 52-week high for the RUM share is $18.52, that puts it down -51.68 from that peak though still a striking 20.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.72. The company’s market capitalization is $3.47B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.46 million shares over the past three months.

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) trade information

Rumble Inc. (RUM) registered a -3.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.63% in intraday trading to $12.21 this Thursday, 10/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.85%, and it has moved by -5.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 25.62%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.00, which implies an increase of 18.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, RUM is trading at a discount of -22.85% off the target high and -22.85% off the low.

RUM Dividends

Rumble Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM)’s Major holders