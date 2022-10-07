Is GrowGeneration Corp.’s (NASDAQ: GRWG) 20.78% Gain This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)’s traded shares were 6.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.07. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.36, reflecting an intraday gain of 20.44% or $0.74. The 52-week high for the GRWG share is $25.96, that puts it down -495.41 from that peak though still a striking 21.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.42. The company’s market capitalization is $273.42M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.23 million shares over the past three months.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. GRWG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) trade information

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) registered a 20.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 20.44% in intraday trading to $4.36 this Thursday, 10/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.78%, and it has moved by -3.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.37%. The short interest in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) is 5.82 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.13 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.41, which implies an increase of 31.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.50 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, GRWG is trading at a discount of -244.04% off the target high and 19.72% off the low.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that GrowGeneration Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) shares have gone down -49.65% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -1,342.86% against 6.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -172.70% this quarter and then drop -171.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -17.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $82.59 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $91.77 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $125.89 million and $114.78 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -34.40% and then drop by -20.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 45.40%. While earnings are projected to return 84.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

GRWG Dividends

GrowGeneration Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 09 and November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)’s Major holders

GrowGeneration Corp. insiders own 5.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.23%, with the float percentage being 54.23%. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 258 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.67 million shares (or 12.73% of all shares), a total value of $43.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.36 million shares, is of AdvisorShares Investments, LLC’s that is approximately 11.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $40.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF owns about 4.65 million shares. This amounts to just over 12.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $42.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.61 million, or about 9.86% of the stock, which is worth about $12.98 million.