Is Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the recent session, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s traded shares were 14.06 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.34. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $116.47, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.18% or -$3.83. The 52-week high for the AMZN share is $188.11, that puts it down -61.51 from that peak though still a striking 13.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $101.26. The company’s market capitalization is $1245.08B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 56.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 57.02 million shares over the past three months.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. AMZN has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 52 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 7 suggest Overweight, and 40 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.32.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) trade information

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) registered a -3.18% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.18% in intraday trading to $116.47 this Thursday, 10/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.79%, and it has moved by -7.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -26.24%. The short interest in Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is 81.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.18 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $165.93, which implies an increase of 29.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $85.00 and $215.00 respectively. As a result, AMZN is trading at a discount of -84.6% off the target high and 27.02% off the low.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Amazon.com Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) shares have gone down -24.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -93.52% against -15.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 3.20% this quarter and then drop -63.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $126.42 billion as predicted by 39 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 38 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $156.17 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $110.81 billion and $137.41 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 14.10% and then jump by 13.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 67.60%. While earnings are projected to return 54.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 33.25% per annum.

AMZN Dividends

Amazon.com Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 26 and October 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s Major holders

Amazon.com Inc. insiders own 9.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.44%, with the float percentage being 67.06%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5,280 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 679.31 million shares (or 6.68% of all shares), a total value of $110.73 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 582.88 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $95.01 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 249.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $40.7 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 191.53 million, or about 1.88% of the stock, which is worth about $31.22 billion.