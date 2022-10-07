InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) Stock Jumped 46.69% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the recent session, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s traded shares were 5.16 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.11. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.00, reflecting an intraday loss of -37.34% or -$2.98. The 52-week high for the NVIV share is $16.50, that puts it down -230.0 from that peak though still a striking 30.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.50. The company’s market capitalization is $11.01M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 714.05K shares over the past three months.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) trade information

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) registered a -37.34% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -37.34% in intraday trading to $5.00 this Thursday, 10/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 87.76%, and it has moved by 46.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -50.22%. The short interest in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) is 56870.0 shares and it means that shorts have 5.85 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 77.20% in 2022.

NVIV Dividends

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s Major holders

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. insiders own 0.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.50%, with the float percentage being 11.52%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 20 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 34713.0 shares (or 2.50% of all shares), a total value of $0.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11704.0 shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 10346.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $89234.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6864.0, or about 0.49% of the stock, which is worth about $36516.0.