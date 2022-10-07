Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB)

During the last session, MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)’s traded shares were 1.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $199.20, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.42% or -$2.87. The 52-week high for the MDB share is $590.00, that puts it down -196.18 from that peak though still a striking 6.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $185.51. The company’s market capitalization is $13.43B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.08 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.71 million shares over the past three months.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. MDB has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.28.

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) trade information

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) registered a -1.42% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.42% in intraday trading to $199.20 this Thursday, 10/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.25%, and it has moved by -19.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -57.28%. The short interest in MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) is 3.87 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.34 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $350.35, which implies an increase of 43.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $210.00 and $445.00 respectively. As a result, MDB is trading at a discount of -123.39% off the target high and -5.42% off the low.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that MongoDB Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MongoDB Inc. (MDB) shares have gone down -52.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 45.76% against 1.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -16.70% this quarter and then drop -27.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 36.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $282.4 million as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $294.85 million by the end of Oct 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.70%. While earnings are projected to return -5.00% in 2022.

MDB Dividends

MongoDB Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 05 and December 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)’s Major holders

MongoDB Inc. insiders own 3.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.86%, with the float percentage being 94.33%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 815 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 8.23 million shares (or 12.09% of all shares), a total value of $3.65 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.45 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 9.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.86 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MongoDB Inc. (MDB) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 4.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.2 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.83 million, or about 2.69% of the stock, which is worth about $812.81 million.