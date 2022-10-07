ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) Is Up 44.54% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -24.66% – What To Do Now

During the last session, ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s traded shares were 4.91 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.59, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.24% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the IMGN share is $7.77, that puts it down -39.0 from that peak though still a striking 44.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.10. The company’s market capitalization is $1.21B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.99 million shares over the past three months.

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. IMGN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.21.

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) trade information

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) registered a -1.24% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.24% in intraday trading to $5.59 this Thursday, 10/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.94%, and it has moved by 4.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -5.41%. The short interest in ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) is 14.86 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.89, which implies an increase of 48.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, IMGN is trading at a discount of -257.78% off the target high and 28.44% off the low.

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ImmunoGen Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) shares have gone down -0.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -27.94% against 11.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -40.00% this quarter and then drop -38.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $16.18 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.29 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $16.95 million and $9.21 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -4.50% and then jump by 22.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.70%. While earnings are projected to return -168.30% in 2022.

IMGN Dividends

ImmunoGen Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 27 and October 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s Major holders

ImmunoGen Inc. insiders own 0.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.66%, with the float percentage being 95.05%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 309 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 21.74 million shares (or 9.86% of all shares), a total value of $103.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.43 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $78.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 14.03 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $63.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.3 million, or about 2.86% of the stock, which is worth about $29.99 million.