How Will Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) Look After It Drops -425.18% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ)’s traded shares were 1.22 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.41. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.72% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the SJ share is $7.30, that puts it down -425.18 from that peak though still a striking 10.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.25. The company’s market capitalization is $53.96M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 716.25K shares over the past three months.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) trade information

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) registered a 0.72% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.72% in intraday trading to $1.39 this Thursday, 10/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -37.95%, and it has moved by -63.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.03%. The short interest in Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) is 0.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.73 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -7.20% in 2022.

SJ Dividends

Scienjoy Holding Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 21 and November 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ)’s Major holders

Scienjoy Holding Corporation insiders own 86.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.45%, with the float percentage being 3.44%. Murchinson Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 0.29% of all shares), a total value of $0.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20291.0 shares, is of SG Americas Securities, LLC’s that is approximately 0.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $66351.0.

Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 17909.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $44235.0 market value.