HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) Have Jumped 86.04% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)’s traded shares were 31.81 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.73, reflecting an intraday gain of 26.49% or $1.2. The 52-week high for the BEAT share is $5.47, that puts it up 4.54 from that peak though still a striking 80.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.12. The company’s market capitalization is $49.05M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.22 million shares over the past three months.

HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BEAT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.27.

HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) trade information

HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) registered a 26.49% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 26.49% in intraday trading to $5.73 this Thursday, 10/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 37.08%, and it has moved by 373.55% in 30 days. The short interest in HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) is 77930.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.8 day(s) to cover.

HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that HeartBeam Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) shares have gone up 214.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 14.56% against -2.40.

While earnings are projected to return -301.40% in 2022.

BEAT Dividends

HeartBeam Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)’s Major holders

HeartBeam Inc. insiders own 26.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.59%, with the float percentage being 22.68%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.41 million shares (or 5.19% of all shares), a total value of $0.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 79650.0 shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 1.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Micro Cap Port. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 15570.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $28711.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 891.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $1643.0.