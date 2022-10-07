GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX)’s Stock Is Up 9.94%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the last session, GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s traded shares were 1.08 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.03, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.59% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the GDRX share is $47.53, that puts it down -844.93 from that peak though still a striking 9.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.53. The company’s market capitalization is $2.06B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.33 million shares over the past three months.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. GDRX has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 16 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) trade information

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) registered a -0.59% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.59% in intraday trading to $5.03 this Thursday, 10/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.57%, and it has moved by -18.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.28%. The short interest in GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) is 18.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.69 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.75, which implies an increase of 48.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, GDRX is trading at a discount of -158.45% off the target high and -19.28% off the low.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that GoodRx Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) shares have gone down -73.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -23.53% against 2.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -50.00% this quarter and then drop -33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $184.71 million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $202.86 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $176.63 million and $194.89 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.60% and then jump by 4.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -36.00%. While earnings are projected to return 94.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 13.60% per annum.

GDRX Dividends

GoodRx Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s Major holders

GoodRx Holdings Inc. insiders own 7.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.20%, with the float percentage being 83.90%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 219 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 18.58 million shares (or 22.46% of all shares), a total value of $359.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.91 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $114.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port owns about 3.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $61.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.02 million, or about 3.66% of the stock, which is worth about $58.47 million.