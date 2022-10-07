Given A -159.61% Drop From High, Can ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) Quickly Recover?

During the last session, ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)’s traded shares were 1.83 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.79, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.41% or $0.29. The 52-week high for the ACVA share is $22.82, that puts it down -159.61 from that peak though still a striking 30.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.10. The company’s market capitalization is $1.51B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.22 million shares over the past three months.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. ACVA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.18.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) trade information

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) registered a 3.41% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.41% in intraday trading to $8.79 this Thursday, 10/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.40%, and it has moved by -3.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -48.66%. The short interest in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) is 7.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.43 day(s) to cover.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ACV Auctions Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) shares have gone down -41.40% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -14.52% against -15.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $111.35 million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $118.28 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -134.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 0.80% per annum.

ACVA Dividends

ACV Auctions Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)’s Major holders

ACV Auctions Inc. insiders own 1.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.96%, with the float percentage being 86.17%. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 188 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 12.33 million shares (or 10.93% of all shares), a total value of $182.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.14 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $135.42 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) shares are Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. owns about 3.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $43.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.24 million, or about 2.87% of the stock, which is worth about $47.99 million.