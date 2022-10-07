Given A -144.31% Drop From High, Can Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) Quickly Recover?

During the recent session, Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT)’s traded shares were 0.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.21. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.80, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.61% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the RWT share is $14.17, that puts it down -144.31 from that peak though still a striking 5.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.51. The company’s market capitalization is $682.93M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.04 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.64 million shares over the past three months.

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) trade information

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) registered a -1.61% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.61% in intraday trading to $5.80 this Thursday, 10/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.69%, and it has moved by -17.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -55.34%. The short interest in Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) is 8.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.36 day(s) to cover.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Redwood Trust Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) shares have gone down -40.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -72.11% against -3.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -56.90% this quarter and then drop -5.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $45.71 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $44.98 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $42 million and $50 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.80% and then drop by -10.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.00%. While earnings are projected to return 146.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 29.74% per annum.

RWT Dividends

Redwood Trust Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 25 and October 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Redwood Trust Inc. is 0.92, with the dividend yield indicating at 15.59 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT)’s Major holders

Redwood Trust Inc. insiders own 0.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.39%, with the float percentage being 77.13%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 309 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 20.42 million shares (or 16.97% of all shares), a total value of $214.98 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.25 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $128.95 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 8.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $65.92 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.31 million, or about 2.75% of the stock, which is worth about $34.89 million.