FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) Are Up 12.23%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s traded shares were 15.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.82. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.49% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the FCEL share is $11.63, that puts it down -255.66 from that peak though still a striking 12.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.87. The company’s market capitalization is $1.32B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 13.48 million shares over the past three months.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) trade information

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) registered a -5.49% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.49% in intraday trading to $3.27 this Thursday, 10/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.54%, and it has moved by -18.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -46.13%. The short interest in FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) is 57.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.73 day(s) to cover.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that FuelCell Energy Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) shares have gone down -42.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -9.68% against 17.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 14.30% this quarter and then drop -20.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 92.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $45.34 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $25.72 million by the end of Jan 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 57.30%. While earnings are projected to return 25.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

FCEL Dividends

FuelCell Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 27 and January 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s Major holders

FuelCell Energy Inc. insiders own 0.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.84%, with the float percentage being 42.86%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 354 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 38.6 million shares (or 9.52% of all shares), a total value of $126.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 32.34 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $105.75 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 10.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $33.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.77 million, or about 2.16% of the stock, which is worth about $28.68 million.