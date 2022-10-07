Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT): With The Stock Up 40.35 Percent From Its Lows On Thursday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the last session, Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)’s traded shares were 1.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.81. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $60.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.43% or $1.43. The 52-week high for the FRPT share is $159.66, that puts it down -164.38 from that peak though still a striking 40.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $36.02. The company’s market capitalization is $2.89B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.16 million shares over the past three months.

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. FRPT has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) trade information

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) registered a 2.43% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.43% in intraday trading to $60.39 this Thursday, 10/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.39%, and it has moved by 54.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -58.23%. The short interest in Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) is 4.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.51 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $65.88, which implies an increase of 8.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $32.00 and $100.00 respectively. As a result, FRPT is trading at a discount of -65.59% off the target high and 47.01% off the low.

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Freshpet Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) shares have gone down -41.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -33.33% against 2.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 17.60% this quarter and then jump 80.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 37.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $147.03 million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $149.71 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -49.10%. While earnings are projected to return -762.70% in 2022.

FRPT Dividends

Freshpet Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)’s Major holders

Freshpet Inc. insiders own 3.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.46%, with the float percentage being 105.63%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 363 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.83 million shares (or 8.80% of all shares), a total value of $393.01 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.52 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $361.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 1.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $133.44 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.24 million, or about 2.85% of the stock, which is worth about $127.27 million.