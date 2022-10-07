For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN)’s traded shares were 3.83 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.41, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.18% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the AKAN share is $31.00, that puts it down -7460.98 from that peak though still a striking 14.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.35. The company’s market capitalization is $13.01M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.32 million shares over the past three months.

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) trade information

Akanda Corp. (AKAN) registered a 1.18% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.18% in intraday trading to $0.41 this Thursday, 10/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.30%, and it has moved by -41.01% in 30 days. The short interest in Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) is 1.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.49 day(s) to cover.

AKAN Dividends

Akanda Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN)’s Major holders

Akanda Corp. insiders own 72.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.16%, with the float percentage being 4.28%. Millennium Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 23795.0 shares (or 0.08% of all shares), a total value of $0.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11129.0 shares, is of Jane Street Group, LLC’s that is approximately 0.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $88364.0.