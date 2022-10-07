Following Its 52-Week Low, Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT)’S Share Price Rose 12.7% And Its YTD Numbers Fell -67.94%

During the last session, Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s traded shares were 9.16 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.68. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.70, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.36% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the LYFT share is $57.68, that puts it down -321.02 from that peak though still a striking 12.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.96. The company’s market capitalization is $4.95B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 13.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.40 million shares over the past three months.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. LYFT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 41 analysts who have looked at this stock. 16 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 23 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) trade information

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) registered a -0.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.36% in intraday trading to $13.70 this Thursday, 10/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.63%, and it has moved by -6.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.70%. The short interest in Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) is 41.94 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.3 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $29.58, which implies an increase of 53.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $57.00 respectively. As a result, LYFT is trading at a discount of -316.06% off the target high and -2.19% off the low.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lyft Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lyft Inc. (LYFT) shares have gone down -62.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 272.00% against -5.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 40.00% this quarter and then jump 60.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 31.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $987.94 million as predicted by 33 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 33 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.12 billion by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $696.86 million and $862.68 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 41.80% and then jump by 30.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -5.80%. While earnings are projected to return 43.50% in 2022.

LYFT Dividends

Lyft Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 31 and November 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s Major holders

Lyft Inc. insiders own 10.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.24%, with the float percentage being 93.93%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 707 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 50.87 million shares (or 14.99% of all shares), a total value of $1.95 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 34.14 million shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 10.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.31 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lyft Inc. (LYFT) shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund owns about 18.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $325.82 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.28 million, or about 2.44% of the stock, which is worth about $318.03 million.