Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX) Received An -53.01% Loss In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX)’s traded shares were 2.98 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.88. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.82, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.26% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the EQX share is $9.07, that puts it down -137.43 from that peak though still a striking 24.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.90. The company’s market capitalization is $1.13B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.18 million shares over the past three months.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. EQX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) trade information

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) registered a -4.26% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.26% in intraday trading to $3.82 this Thursday, 10/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.91%, and it has moved by 8.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -47.74%. The short interest in Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) is 13.9 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.83 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.08, which implies an increase of 37.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.59 and $7.74 respectively. As a result, EQX is trading at a discount of -102.62% off the target high and 6.02% off the low.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Equinox Gold Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) shares have gone down -53.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -172.73% against 2.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $223.2 million as predicted by 0 analyst(s).

While earnings are projected to return -181.80% in 2022.

EQX Dividends

Equinox Gold Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX)’s Major holders

Equinox Gold Corp. insiders own 8.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.95%, with the float percentage being 47.79%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 261 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 33.3 million shares (or 10.96% of all shares), a total value of $275.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.22 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $67.94 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 16.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $71.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.24 million, or about 4.03% of the stock, which is worth about $54.34 million.