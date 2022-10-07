During The Past Six Months, CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) Shares Took An 71.30% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)’s traded shares were 1.96 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.76. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.70, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.86% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the COMM share is $12.88, that puts it down -10.09 from that peak though still a striking 52.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.56. The company’s market capitalization is $2.46B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.02 million shares over the past three months.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.90. COMM has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.29.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) trade information

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) registered a 0.86% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.86% in intraday trading to $11.70 this Thursday, 10/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 25.81%, and it has moved by -5.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.18%. The short interest in CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) is 14.94 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.35 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.10, which implies a decrease of -5.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $17.00 respectively. As a result, COMM is trading at a discount of -45.3% off the target high and 40.17% off the low.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CommScope Holding Company Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) shares have gone up 71.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 20.86% against -10.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -32.60% this quarter and then jump 58.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.26 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.3 billion by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -33.60%. While earnings are projected to return 20.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 23.90% per annum.

COMM Dividends

CommScope Holding Company Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)’s Major holders

CommScope Holding Company Inc. insiders own 2.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.40%, with the float percentage being 95.80%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 340 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 27.0 million shares (or 13.03% of all shares), a total value of $212.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.67 million shares, is of FPR Partners, LLC’s that is approximately 9.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $155.02 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) shares are Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Hartford Mid Cap Fund owns about 9.57 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $57.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.36 million, or about 3.07% of the stock, which is worth about $50.09 million.