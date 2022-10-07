Does KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:KALV) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)’s traded shares were 1.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.60. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.93, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.27% or -$0.22. The 52-week high for the KALV share is $18.53, that puts it down -275.86 from that peak though still a striking -4.06% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.13. The company’s market capitalization is $117.04M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.95 million shares, and the average trade volume was 280.76K shares over the past three months.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. KALV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.03.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) trade information

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) registered a -4.27% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.27% in intraday trading to $4.93 this Thursday, 10/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -64.79%, and it has moved by -68.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -70.91%. The short interest in KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) is 1.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.72 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.83, which implies an increase of 77.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, KALV is trading at a discount of -508.52% off the target high and -183.98% off the low.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) shares have gone down -66.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -23.51% against 11.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -56.10% this quarter and then drop -31.20% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.40%. While earnings are projected to return -38.90% in 2022.

KALV Dividends

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 07 and December 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)’s Major holders

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 2.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 103.90%, with the float percentage being 106.91%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 138 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.93 million shares (or 7.86% of all shares), a total value of $28.45 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.75 million shares, is of Suvretta Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 7.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $25.74 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.82 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.51 million, or about 2.08% of the stock, which is worth about $5.03 million.