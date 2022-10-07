Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) After A 15.93% Jump In The Last Week?

During the last session, ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s traded shares were 2.81 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.62, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.96% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the ADMA share is $2.92, that puts it down -11.45 from that peak though still a striking 61.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.01. The company’s market capitalization is $478.49M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.69 million shares over the past three months.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. ADMA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) trade information

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) registered a -2.96% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.96% in intraday trading to $2.62 this Thursday, 10/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.93%, and it has moved by -6.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 133.93%. The short interest in ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) is 28.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.69 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.67, which implies an increase of 43.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, ADMA is trading at a discount of -90.84% off the target high and -52.67% off the low.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ADMA Biologics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) shares have gone up 27.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 33.33% against 1.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 42.90% this quarter and then jump 46.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 63.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $31.81 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $34.03 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.40%. While earnings are projected to return 41.60% in 2022.

ADMA Dividends

ADMA Biologics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s Major holders

ADMA Biologics Inc. insiders own 2.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.19%, with the float percentage being 70.68%. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 135 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 11.93 million shares (or 6.09% of all shares), a total value of $21.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.41 million shares, is of Boothbay Fund Management, LLC’s that is approximately 5.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $19.05 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.70 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.95 million, or about 2.02% of the stock, which is worth about $7.83 million.