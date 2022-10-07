Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX): Can A Stock That’s Down -60.75% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX)’s traded shares were 1.95 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.52. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.50, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.40% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the CENX share is $30.36, that puts it down -367.08 from that peak though still a striking 18.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.27. The company’s market capitalization is $726.57M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.98 million shares over the past three months.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. CENX has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.21.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) trade information

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) registered a -2.40% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.40% in intraday trading to $6.50 this Thursday, 10/06/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.62%, and it has moved by -12.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.74%. The short interest in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) is 7.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.06 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.67, which implies an increase of 25.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, CENX is trading at a discount of -130.77% off the target high and 38.46% off the low.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Century Aluminum Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Century Aluminum Company (CENX) shares have gone down -76.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 351.61% against -3.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 177.80% this quarter and then drop -600.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 30.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $881 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $697.25 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.60%. While earnings are projected to return -34.50% in 2022.

CENX Dividends

Century Aluminum Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX)’s Major holders

Century Aluminum Company insiders own 43.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.11%, with the float percentage being 106.93%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 275 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 8.24 million shares (or 9.03% of all shares), a total value of $216.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.66 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $148.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Century Aluminum Company (CENX) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF owns about 8.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $64.58 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.63 million, or about 3.98% of the stock, which is worth about $26.77 million.